LETTER: Solutions to THC issue won’t be simple

Discussion at the ACTION Park Rapids meeting on Feb. 9 highlighted community efforts that make the PR area a better place to live. Issues addressed included food insecurity, expansion of art and music venues, the environment, mental health assistance, family and senior safety, job training, and the possibility of a multi-use community center.

A lot of folks working in private, non-profit, and public agencies are doing great work to take care of our own backyards.

The anticipated Minnesota legislation that will make CBD, THC and other cannabis services available to the public was reviewed with lengthy discussion. Fears and concerns included potential risk to minors, law enforcement issues, and dirty money flowing into the community.

However, fear-based discussion about the legalization of cannabis without identifying its proven medical benefits for anxiety, arthritis, epilepsy, acne, high blood pressure, glaucoma, nausea due to chemotherapy and poor sleep is short-sighted. Quality mental health support can be difficult to obtain and afford. Knee-jerk reactions to limit the changes is far less productive than finding collaborative solutions.

“Follow the money” entered the discussion. Local and state governing agencies already implement regulations that reap tens of millions of dollars from profits and taxes on the sale of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, gambling, sugar-laden foods, etc. These government units that all share in profits should bear a certain responsibility for solutions to make communities safe and more livable.

With all existing regulations, why all the problems in our communities? Life is hard and people find ways to escape and ease their pain. Destructive behaviors are symptoms of a sick culture and not the cause.

Communities often look for simple solutions that don’t exist. More focus on efforts to address and prevent problems through education, compassion for others, affordable housing and healthcare, livable wages, family safety, etc. would have a positive impact on the population.

I’ve come to value the work done by the ACTION Park Rapids participants who advocate personally and professionally. They are dedicated to making a difference to take care of our own backyards. They are doing the hard work and need everyone’s’ thanks and support.