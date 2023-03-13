LETTER: Sen. Green overlooks important facts
State Sen. Steve Green’s commentary on gun control (March 11 Enterprise) ignores a few basic facts:
- The militia referenced in the 2nd Amendment is today’s National Guard – the “well-regulated” part makes that clear.
- Polls consistently confirm the vast majority of gun owners support reasonable gun control.
- We have a nationwide crisis of gun violence in schools and other public places. There have been more mass shootings this year than calendar days.
- Any possible solution requires reasonable people finding middle ground to protect public safety AND the right of law-abiding citizens to own firearms.
