Opinion Letters

LETTER: Sen. Green overlooks important facts

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Rich Perrine, Menahga
March 13, 2023 11:34 AM

State Sen. Steve Green’s commentary on gun control (March 11 Enterprise) ignores a few basic facts:

  1. The militia referenced in the 2nd Amendment is today’s National Guard – the “well-regulated” part makes that clear.
  2. Polls consistently confirm the vast majority of gun owners support reasonable gun control.
  3. We have a nationwide crisis of gun violence in schools and other public places. There have been more mass shootings this year than calendar days.
  4. Any possible solution requires reasonable people finding middle ground to protect public safety AND the right of law-abiding citizens to own firearms.
