6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

LETTER: Say no to the Blackout Bill

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Kathy Belt, Park Rapids
February 01, 2023 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I swear to God the folks in the Minnesota House are indulging in something illegal and it's messing their minds.

In 17 years – just 17 years – they want all our electricity to be "carbon free." In the winter we have more cloudy days than sunshine (and the sun came up at 7 this morning and will be gone by 5:30 this evening). So solar is not reliable.

Wind is not reliable. I've passed many a windmill that is sitting still – not moving – when driving through Iowa.

Hydro – we have LAKES, people. Not rivers with enough drop for hydropower. Are they going to go nuclear? It takes more than 17 years to get the paperwork done to start a new plant, let alone build it.

I want clean energy. But let's put the horse before the cart, shall we?

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are in Minnesota – it's out of the House and on its way to the Senate. Contact your local State Senator and tell him or her to vote NO! on the Blackout Bill unless they pass an amendment to put it out to 2050 or later. Give us some time to innovate our way out of this mess.

READ MORE LETTERS:
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: We need a fourth store
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
January 30, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Mark Bradley, Park Rapids
Letters
LETTER: Citizens must speak truth to power
January 29, 2023 09:25 AM
Letters
LETTER: Thanks to all who helped with Operation Ukraine
January 27, 2023 09:27 AM
Letters
LETTER: Biden after 2 years
January 26, 2023 11:37 AM

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What To Read Next
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Why a fourth grocery store?
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
January 25, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Zelda Novak, Park Rapids
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Are we crazy?
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
January 24, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Fred Lundstrom, Park Rapids
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Speak out for Hwy. 34’s natural beauty
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
January 17, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Jody Ziemann, Park Rapids
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Salvation Army thanks you
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
January 06, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Eric Haugland, Hubbard County Salvation Army Kettle Drive Coordinator