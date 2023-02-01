LETTER: Say no to the Blackout Bill

I swear to God the folks in the Minnesota House are indulging in something illegal and it's messing their minds.

In 17 years – just 17 years – they want all our electricity to be "carbon free." In the winter we have more cloudy days than sunshine (and the sun came up at 7 this morning and will be gone by 5:30 this evening). So solar is not reliable.

Wind is not reliable. I've passed many a windmill that is sitting still – not moving – when driving through Iowa.

Hydro – we have LAKES, people. Not rivers with enough drop for hydropower. Are they going to go nuclear? It takes more than 17 years to get the paperwork done to start a new plant, let alone build it.

I want clean energy. But let's put the horse before the cart, shall we?

If you are in Minnesota – it's out of the House and on its way to the Senate. Contact your local State Senator and tell him or her to vote NO! on the Blackout Bill unless they pass an amendment to put it out to 2050 or later. Give us some time to innovate our way out of this mess.