LETTER: Salvation Army thanks you

Hubbard County Salvation Army Kettle Drive ringers covered 76 2.5-hour shifts at five Park Rapids businesses: Coborn’s Grocery Store, Cwikla Ace Hardware, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, L&M Fleet Supply and Walmart Supercenter this season, beginning the day after Thanksgiving and Fridays and Saturdays through December 17.

I would like to thank the stores again this season for graciously allowing us to ring, along with the groups, businesses and individuals that rang, including PRAHS FFA, National Honor Society and Business Professionals of America students, ADK Sorority, the Park Rapids Fire Department, Kinship, bank employees, realtors, church members, Lions, North Country Trail, Two Inlets Lake Association, Nevis Womens Club, League of Women Voters and Rotary.

Thanks also to Itasca Mantrap Cooperative for asking us to ring at their open house.

I would also like to thank Greg Kalinoski, Ron Norenberg, Pam and Mark Evans and

Dorothy Meyer for helping gather the kettles each night and straightening out the crumbled bills for Citizens National Bank to make deposits.

Donations are down nationally, statewide and here locally. Last season, our drive collected $23,234. So far this season, $14,000 has been collected. Inflation could be a cause for the lower collection this season and certainly a reason for those in need.

Donations are still being accepted. Checks may be written to the Hubbard County Salvation Army and sent to Salvation Army, c/o Citizens National Bank, P.O. Box 231, Park Rapids, MN 56470.