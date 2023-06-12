LETTER: Remembering a local icon: Glenna Drake

If you, your family or friends dined at the Dorset Chick’n Coop, Dorset Cafe or the Goose Crossing in the last few decades, the warm-hearted, friendly and personalized service you got was likely from a local restaurant icon, Glenna Drake.

Glenna was more than a server, she was a friend and thought of like family by the many of us who got the pleasure of her smile, laughs and genuine desire for you to have a great time when you chose to eat out.

When she passed away recently, for all of us who had the pleasure of knowing Glenna, it felt like the saddest and heaviest emotions one feels in life.

Because Glenna was such a private person, and when interacting with her dining out you may have only remembered her by her inspiring personality or the laughs and stories you shared, I felt it an important thing for the community to know the name and passing of Glenna Drake.

Glenna made people feel good, so much so that hundreds, maybe thousands, of people made dining decisions hoping to see and talk to Glenna, or sit in her section. “Where’s that friendly waitress I like so much?” or similar, they’d say. I heard this many times, and once joked with Glenna that in our restaurant sometimes it felt as if she was like a rock star on tour. It made her feel good because she worked hard, though she was always humble and handled otherwise stressful time-pressured interactions with grace, a smile and kindness, making those around her feel happier. That was “Glenna’s section.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In celebration of Glenna’s life, please join me in “Glenna’s section” and share a memory about a wonderful person whose mission it was to bring happiness to every person she touched.