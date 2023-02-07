99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

LETTER: Postal Service story has another side

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Jan Herbert, Park Rapids
February 07, 2023 03:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I am writing in response to the recent article. It is clear that you did not speak to patrons but only to USPS staff.

For years our mail arrived around 3, sometimes as early as 1, sometimes as late as 5. In recent years it has decreased in reliability dramatically. We got a new carrier – he skipped our entire street for two days in spite of the fact that he had subbed on the route previously.

In the fall of 2022, the mail was so erratic that I noted delivery times. Starting Nov. 14: No pick-up or delivery. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 18, 7:23 p.m. Nov. 19, 7:45 p.m. That is one week. On Saturday, Nov. 26 they delivered Friday’s mail at 8 a.m.

We have a small business and mail orders from our address. There were many days (pre-holiday) that I had to take my packages into the post office to be mailed. On Dec. 14-15 we got no mail, and it came after 8 p.m. on the 16th.

Yes, some of these events were weather-related. I went into the office and asked if the carriers started their routes from where they left off the previous day. I was told. “Oh no, they started at the beginning!” “Why!” “Because I told them to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once a carrier dropped off our mail and got back to the office, still having a package addressed to me. Jeremy brought it out that night. It was medication.

I asked the postmaster for contact info for his supervisor. “Oh no, I can’t give you that!” I tracked her down and I have called twice.

You can see that delivery is NOT on time. When you write an article, I suggest that you get BOTH sides of the issue.

READ MORE LETTERS:
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Ignore baseless, foolish claims about renewable energy
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
February 07, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  James Lien, Nevis
Letters
LETTER: Taxpayers, tourists and wildlife deserve better
February 06, 2023 09:49 AM
Letters
LETTER: Say no to the Blackout Bill
February 01, 2023 09:00 AM
Letters
LETTER: We need a fourth store
January 30, 2023 10:35 AM

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What To Read Next
DFLcDonkeyc.jpg
Letters
COMMENTARY: Re-examine Utke’s idea of ‘new-found extremism’
Editor’s note: Both the Hubbard County DFL and Hubbard County Republicans are invited to write columns for the Enterprise’s Opinion page.
February 03, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Hubbard County DFL
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Citizens must speak truth to power
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
January 29, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Mary A. Conrad, Osage
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Thanks to all who helped with Operation Ukraine
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
January 27, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Maurice Spangler, Park Rapids
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Biden after 2 years
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
January 26, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Lee Purrier, Park Rapids