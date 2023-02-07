LETTER: Postal Service story has another side

I am writing in response to the recent article. It is clear that you did not speak to patrons but only to USPS staff.

For years our mail arrived around 3, sometimes as early as 1, sometimes as late as 5. In recent years it has decreased in reliability dramatically. We got a new carrier – he skipped our entire street for two days in spite of the fact that he had subbed on the route previously.

In the fall of 2022, the mail was so erratic that I noted delivery times. Starting Nov. 14: No pick-up or delivery. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 18, 7:23 p.m. Nov. 19, 7:45 p.m. That is one week. On Saturday, Nov. 26 they delivered Friday’s mail at 8 a.m.

We have a small business and mail orders from our address. There were many days (pre-holiday) that I had to take my packages into the post office to be mailed. On Dec. 14-15 we got no mail, and it came after 8 p.m. on the 16th.

Yes, some of these events were weather-related. I went into the office and asked if the carriers started their routes from where they left off the previous day. I was told. “Oh no, they started at the beginning!” “Why!” “Because I told them to.”

Once a carrier dropped off our mail and got back to the office, still having a package addressed to me. Jeremy brought it out that night. It was medication.

I asked the postmaster for contact info for his supervisor. “Oh no, I can’t give you that!” I tracked her down and I have called twice.

You can see that delivery is NOT on time. When you write an article, I suggest that you get BOTH sides of the issue.