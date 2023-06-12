LETTER: Poppy drive raises $4,099

The Park Rapids American Legion family would like to thank this giving community that rallied around a good cause: "poppies for veterans in need."

Your generosity to the poppy donation fund netted $4099.99 this year, which will be used to support veterans in need.

Businesses that allowed us to put a poppies display and fund receptacle in their business include West 40, the Park Rapids Library, Citizens National Bank, Northview Bank, Northwoods Bank, Hafner's Greenhouse, 71 Bottles, Rapids Spirits, Byer's Market and Osage Bait and Tackle.

Special thanks to all the volunteers who handed out poppies and collected donations and distributed them at Memorial Day programs at schools.