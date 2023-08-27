6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

LETTER: Osage Lions appreciate peach sale support

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Arthur D. Yliniemi, Osage Lions Club, project chair
Today at 1:18 PM

A thank you to all the customers for your support of the Osage Lions’ peach sale.

The monies generated will be utilized to support the Lions projects LCIF, diabetes, youth outreach, hearing, Leader Dog, Camp Kace, Can-Do-Canine, White Cane, reading awareness, the food shelf, local scholarships and Lions Park maintenance.

A special thank you to Ace Hardware for loading and working with the parking lot sales, and NAPA Auto Parts for working with parking lot sales.

