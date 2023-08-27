LETTER: Osage Lions appreciate peach sale support
A thank you to all the customers for your support of the Osage Lions’ peach sale.
The monies generated will be utilized to support the Lions projects LCIF, diabetes, youth outreach, hearing, Leader Dog, Camp Kace, Can-Do-Canine, White Cane, reading awareness, the food shelf, local scholarships and Lions Park maintenance.
A special thank you to Ace Hardware for loading and working with the parking lot sales, and NAPA Auto Parts for working with parking lot sales.
