Opinion Letters

LETTER: Opposes Democracy for the People Act

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Kathy Belt, Park Rapids
Today at 5:33 PM

I’m not political, in the sense I want to run for office. But sometimes I wonder what goes on in the pea-picking brains of those who are political.

Not only do we have people making the rules that think a bunch of rule breakers (also known as illegal aliens or illegal immigrants) will follow any other rule; we give them drivers licenses so they’re not breaking that set of rules.

And then – wait for it – we decide that anyone who has a driver's license can vote! Yup! That’s what the “new election system” that just passed into law says. Automatic voter registration when you renew your drivers license.

I looked for something that said those who are not citizens have a special mark on their drivers’ licenses so they are not eligible, but could not find it. I hope it’s just my eyesight.

Also, it was decided that 16-year-olds can register to vote. You’re not old enough to legally enter a contract, drink or enter the Armed Forces, but you can preregister to vote. And if you are on the registration list, you can vote once you turn 18. Of course, election judges have nothing else to do but check voter IDs to see if they have reached age 18.

And then the best part: Permanent absentee ballot. You never have to let anyone know that you moved to an Alzheimer’s unit or died. You can still vote because there is an absentee ballot floating around that can be filled out by anyone in your name.

Now, even though English is required to become a citizen, and therefore eligible to vote, the ballots will be printed in several languages.

Democracy for the People Act. Too bad our Founding Fathers rejected democracy. They instead founded a federalist republic.

At the time of the founding of the U.S., almost everyone was literate and most understood the process. Our system of government was created that relied on people being literate and understanding the process.

Today? There are citizens who are completely ignorant of how their country is run.

I weep for America.

