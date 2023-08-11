Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 11

Opinion Letters

LETTER: Nevis Muni is in good hands

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Today at 11:45 AM

John, I feel compelled to respond (letter to editor by Halberg in Aug. 12 Enterprise). The Muni is indeed a major city contributor. Thank you for all the praises!

RELATED LETTER

Agreed, I'm not an engineer, but I do need to coordinate and manage day-to-day operations, including maintenance issues, and I'm very happy to do so.

It is very nice to hear your input. I love to work with positive, supportive people such as yourself.

READ MORE LETTERS:

I am new to my title, not even one year into the position, and I'm still learning the city processes and structure. I feel I have a great group of leaders that do their best to support me.

The mayor frequents trivia night and I keep the council abreast of day-to-day operations. You may not "see" the support, but my inbox and phone are full of great dialog and communication.

My liquor store staff has been working very hard this summer. It is our job to serve the public and make their visit to Nevis safe, fun and memorable. We have a terrific staff to date and may be losing some seasonal faces soon.

As far as the elevator is concerned, a licensed contractor will be awarded the project and will take out a permit for the work and schedule an inspection with the state of Minnesota.

Rest assured John, together we have everything under control. Thanks again for your praises and concerns.

