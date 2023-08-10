LETTER: Nevis City Hall should manage Muni by walking around

The Nevis Muni is the beating heart of Nevis. It is responsible for $900,000-plus in cash flow, $35,000 to the city administration and generates over $2.8 million for the fire department, which helps the Muni with $22,000 in rent. It is the anchor for Muskie Days & BBQ Cookoff, and other lucrative events.

Cindy Paulson, the Nevis Liquor store manager, was not hired to be a building engineer and is extremely busy with her current wide-ranging, exponentially expanded, yet ill-defined job description.

The physical plant needs to be the entire responsibility of the city, based on Cindy’s recommendations. Comparable operations in the private sector have a chain of command to report to. In turn, corporate headquarters – in this case, the city council – provide the profit centers with expertise in the form of engineering, operations responsibilities like code adherence, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, purchasing, supplier negotiations, accounting, support, economy of scale.

Most importantly, often through promotion, not election, superiors have wealth of experience in running a similar profit center.

Administrative support from the city in evidence is, at best, not even part time. The city council and staff, by and large, lack the hands-on experience in the wide range of hourly vagaries that impact retail gambling & liquor operation.

The city council and staff need to “manage by walking around.” Make eye contact, sit, listen, observe, haul a few kegs up and down stairs, tend bar, bus tables, seize the opportunity for a Facebook photo opp. Meet the people paying your salaries.

Hiding in city hall second quesing, issuing directives is not a formula for success. Yet the majority of decisions, which I contend are made out of operational ignorance, are channeled through city hall. The response is glacier like. Support, by not having a physical presence, is not in evidence.

Alcohol and gambling operations present unique challenges to managers.

The hours long, turnover hovers in the range of 200% per annum. Competition for experienced staff just increased by 33% with the reopening of Bullwinkle's.

Wages are reflected in the age of the vehicles employees drive.

Regardless, it has now been two months. The current operational challenge is the inoperable elevator, to quote a councilman, that should have been in a museum.

Experience tells me that hauling cases and kegs up and down 50-year-old stairs is a work compensation/first report of injury scenario waiting to happen. An occurrence, when reported, will result in an immediate OSHA inspection. This will impact all city employees, but also vendors, who are also at risk, and of course, the people spending their $3.7 million dollars of cash flow.

The elevator, based on the structural and the building’s significant hydrostatic issues, strategically, is an elevator to nowhere.