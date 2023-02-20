LETTER: MnDOT has listened

I’m disappointed by the comments made by those who are opposed to tree removal along Hwy. 34 from Shell River west of Osage to County Road 29 at Four Corners.

An article in the Feb. 15 Enterprise, reprinted from the Detroit Lakes Tribune, contained a quotation stating, “I’m concerned that MnDOT hasn’t listened to the public.” If one turns to page 5, we learn that “MnDOT’s tree-cutting plans along Hwy. 34 have changed several times, after locals challenged the original plan.” Similar comments are made in a Jan. 28 article in the Enterprise that originated in the Fargo Forum, headlined “Against a community’s will.” After quoting an opponent of the project, the latter part of the article on page 7 quotes the project manager for MnDOT saying, “We did make revisions based on their concerns.”

Whether you agree with the project or not, it can’t honestly be said that the officials in charge have not listened.

I love the beauty of that stretch as much as anyone. My childhood home was a few miles south of the area in the Smokey Hills that may be affected the most.

When the first notice came out about the project last summer, I took the opportunity that was given to email MnDOT with my concerns and objections. I was very surprised when Joeb Oyster, the project manager, called me in person and spoke at length about my concerns and thoroughly explained MnDOT’s rationale.

I then attended MnDOT’s open house in Detroit Lakes regarding the project where I met Mr. Oyster. We cordially discussed things like temperature monitors on snowplows, dead and diseased trees, differences between vehicles exiting the highway on upslopes versus downslopes, etc.

Though not fully convinced, I was impressed with Mr. Oyster’s willingness to listen and make explanations using detailed photographs. Although I’m still hopeful that some of my suggestions may be considered, I’m glad that significant revisions have been made.

Though I can’t confirm it or find the procedure, I’ve been told MnDOT has made it possible to mark a tree in the cut zone that might be left standing.

I saw three tall, stately Norway pines marked at the intersection of Becker County 121, the road leading to the home where I grew up. I still regret that all the trees can’t be saved, but I hope those three are.