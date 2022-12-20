Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
LETTER: Minnesota’s fisheries sorely need funding

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Gary Korsgaden, member, Minnesota DNR Walleye Species Work Group
December 20, 2022 04:23 PM
I am in total agreement with John Myers’ guest commentary, “Invest Minnesota's budget surplus in our outdoor future,” and here is one reason why.

The state’s 11 cool-water hatcheries (largely walleye and muskie) and four cold-water hatcheries (trout) have not been adequately maintained due to a lack of available bonding dollars. The long list of repairs and deferred maintenance is needed to support these critical facilities and the recreation the fish produced at these hatcheries provide.

Creel surveys, along with the standard lake surveys, provide the data fish managers need to effectively manage the state’s fisheries resources.

Creel surveys provide key data on angler catch and harvest, which is vitally important for evaluating management actions, such as stocking and special regulations. They are also an important tool for getting direct feedback on angler experiences and satisfaction.

Minnesota DNR area fisheries managers use the lake survey data to develop a highly effective individual lakes management plan.

Lake surveys help managers determine how the lake’s fishery populations are doing amidst the constant state of flux due to aquatic invasive species, fishing pressure, shoreline development and water quality.

Creel survey data give an accurate picture on angler catch rates by season important in determining future trends for managing the state's fishery resources.

