LETTER: Letter was ‘incorrect or incomplete’

I am afraid that Kathy Belt (June 3 letter to editor) presents a great deal of incorrect or incomplete information. Perhaps the most egregious is this: “At the time of the founding of the U.S., almost everyone was literate and most understood the process.”

In fact, at the founding, only white, male property owners were likely to be fully literate. It is difficult to judge the actual literacy rate for white men at that time, but legal documents (contracts, bill of sales, etc.) in the late 1700s were signed with an ”X” in about 15% of the cases. It is presumed that quite a number more individuals had learned to sign their name, but could neither read nor write.

And, of course, none of the Indigenous people or slaves were allowed to attend schools.