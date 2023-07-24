LETTER: Learned life lessons from Jimmy Grewe

I returned to Park Rapids for the celebration of life for James “Jimmy” Grewe. I arrived on Thursday, June 15, driving into town to witness a free concert on Main Street. It made me smile from ear to ear as Park Rapids was so unchanged, both the town and the friendly, down-to-earth people.

READ MORE LETTERS:







I spent summers vacationing in Park Rapids, beginning as a child in 1949. Even The Trading Post is still there.

I attended a wonderful celebration for Jimmy on June 17. Over 200 people gathered to share memories and some told funny stories about his life. I left thinking no one really told just how amazing and unique Jimmy really was. He was honest and could be trusted. His word was his bond. He had integrity and was able to make a handshake as good as a written contract when selling property, guns, land, cars. He became a talented resort owner who learned how to fix everything. He shares these skills with many people in need, both friends and strangers. He did this for countless people at charge. “We’ll figure it out later.” I bet there are many living in Park Rapids that had this very deal with this incredible man.

Jimmy fixed your broken whatever, climbed under your cabin to fix your plumbing, cleaned your dog after being skunked, changed your tire, found the deer you shot in the forest, hauled it out and gutted it for you. As I talked to the guests at the celebration many shared similar stories. People told many generous things he had done for them over the years. I never borrowed money from Jimmy, but I know several people did and many of those debts went to the grave with him.

The sterling qualities and morals he lived his life by are a dying breed. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was brave and never boastful. He served his community in Ducks Unlimited (DU), being the longest consecutive DU committee member in Minnesota. Other organizations that he blessed with his talents are Minnesota Resort Association, Park Rapids American Legion and others. We could all learn some life lessons from this terrific man. Not many people are left in our world to sell a property on a handshake, to be a person you could truly depend upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids remains a special and delightful place on the planet. I will forever love Park Rapids and locals that call it home. You lost a great one who will be missed by many. Mac was the love of his life. He married her twice! And it was 55 years from their first kiss to their last. She will continue to live in PR, but it will never quite be the same.

