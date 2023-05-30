LETTER: Kudos to landfill staff

Management and staff of the Hubbard County transfer station deserve an A+ for the customer service they gave taxpayers Saturday, May 27.

On one of the busiest days of the year, employees were out in full force, pleasantly helping folks in long lines negotiate through the maze. The lines moved very quickly as a result. Not only were folks helped, but they got a pleasant reminder of which dumpsters were segregated for certain recyclable items. I even had a very nice employee help me pry a stubborn plastic cap off of a metal tube.

Plastic and metal go in separate dumpsters.

Refuse isn’t a romantic subject and these employees don’t get the recognition they deserve. Next time you’re at the “landfill,” thank them for a job well done. They earn it every day they’re open.