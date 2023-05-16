LETTER: Jesus helps us become awake, not woke

Words enlighten and awaken us to truth – or darkly shroud reason.

A letter writer defends the dark word “woke” – and claims that for Jesus.

How “woke” was Jesus, the Word of God?“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, but the darkness has not understood it.”Before baptism, Jesus told John, “It is proper for us to do this to fulfill all righteousness.” Then, “as soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. At that moment, heaven was opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and lighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, ‘This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.’ ”Jesus said, “I and the Father are one.”Jesus helps us become not woke, but awake:

He created the first man and woman. We are one race: human.

Marriage is between one man and one woman.

When a man and woman join in procreative union, unique human life is conceived.

Human life is precious to God from conception to physical death and beyond.

Every cell contains the same set of chromosomes. One pair in the set designates a person male (XY) or female (XX).

Mutilating children’s minds and bodies to change their “gender” is a terrible sin.

Jesus said, “Haven’t you read that at the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female’ and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh’?”“For your lifeblood I will surely demand an accounting. I will demand an accounting from every animal. And from each man, too, I will demand an accounting for the life of his fellow man. Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed; for in the image of God has God made man.”Jesus called a little child to stand among the disciples. He said, “Whoever welcomes a little child like this in my name welcomes me. But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”Not woke, but awake. To the “woke”: “Wake up, O sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.”

