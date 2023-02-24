LETTER: Is gun safety legislation safe for Minnesotans?

I am writing this letter because I am concerned that in the state of Minnesota conservatives and liberals alike are not aware of the dangers that the introduction of recent “gun safety” legislation pose to Minnesotans.

You might ask: “How can gun laws meant for increasing safety be dangerous? I know the crazy 2nd Amendment fanatics are not willing to compromise on any gun laws because they staunchly stand on ‘shall not be infringed’ as if we are living in revolutionary times under a tyrannical government. They are not realistic. In this day and age, we need to keep kids safe and take guns away from mentally unstable people.”

But hear me out on this: In Turkey, Russia, China, Germany, Cambodia, Guatamala, Uganda and many other countries disarming their citizens preceded genocide.

You might say: we don’t live under such tyrannical governments. We are a democratic free country. To which I would say: What makes us a free country? And the answer is our Constitution.

When you remove constitutional rights from its citizens, you cease to be a free country. Without the freedom of speech, without freedom of religion, without the right to bear arms and the right to due process, we are no longer a free country and at that point, anything can happen to its citizens.

You might trust the current governor or president to do the right thing, but how about the next one or the one after that? Without your rights as a citizen protected under the constitution, you have lost all freedom.

Help me say no to ANY attacks on our constitutional rights, lest we read in history books 30 years from now that Americans lost their rights, the media was taken over by propaganda and a tyrannical government was installed. And you and I have no idea whether it will be a left extreme or right extreme government, but we can agree that any extreme tyrannical government will not give rights to its citizens.

Every single right that we have in our Constitution needs to be defended as written because many people gave their blood for them and they make us a free nation. Without them, we are no different than Russians or Chinese.

The current gun laws in the Minnesota House and Senate attack your basic rights of due process. When anyone can turn you into the state and you are considered guilty until proven innocent as would happen under HF15/SF1117, you are not living in America any longer but in former East Germany.

I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. You are an American, and the rights that make you an American are under attack here in Minnesota.

Stand up for your rights before they are gone. Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”