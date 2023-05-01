99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

LETTER: Ignore commonplace mass shootings

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Jerry Miller, Sebeka
Today at 10:01 AM

Much of what is reported in our news outlets is mentioned because it is unusual. Wen ever see a headline stating “Joe Blow drove his car to work today.” A statement like that may be true, but it is not at all interesting.

I claim that mass shootings in our nation have become so commonplace as to no longer be newsworthy. And I submit that our news media would do well to quit reporting them.

Some of these massacres are copycat crimes. Others are committed because the perpetrator craves notoriety. By ignoring them, we would remove the motivation in these two categories, and we would live in a safer place.

READ MORE LETTERS:

