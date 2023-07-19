LETTER: Hwy. 34 sign is provably false
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
The reason I find Mr. Turnquist’s sign on State Hwy. 34 so offensive is that none of it is true! Democrats did none of those things! Every single statement is provably false.
Yes, he is entitled to his opinions, but they should be based on facts. I think this is what is wrong with America today – too many people believe the propaganda instead of actually the facts!