LETTER: Hwy. 34 sign is provably false

Opinion by Barb Wrebesick, Nevis
Today at 12:51 PM

The reason I find Mr. Turnquist’s sign on State Hwy. 34 so offensive is that none of it is true! Democrats did none of those things! Every single statement is provably false.

Yes, he is entitled to his opinions, but they should be based on facts. I think this is what is wrong with America today – too many people believe the propaganda instead of actually the facts!

