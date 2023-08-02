LETTER: Hwy. 34 political sign is one citizen’s opinion

Mr. Turnquist acknowledges that his sign east of Park Rapids is offensive to some, yet he dismisses this by asserting “the truth hurts.” Just because something is hurtful doesn’t mean it’s actually true. In fact, lies can be just as hurtful, if not more so, and they are generally more destructive.

Although they are Constitutionally protected, the statements on the sign are still opinions; they are not facts. Mr. Turnquist has earnest concerns and is free to express his opinions, but simply claiming they’re true doesn’t make them so. (Making the sign bigger won’t, either.)

He challenges anyone to prove that the statements are not true, but he forgets that HE is the one making accusations and therefore the burden of proof is on him to back up his assertions with facts.

On the question of whether it’s appropriate to have such a sign greeting people at the edge of town, I suggest a little thought experiment: try replacing the word “Democrats” at the top of the list with alternatives like “Catholics” or “Norwegians” or “Iowans” or whomever you imagine. Change the list of statements to negative things you think about them. How many of us would be comfortable with a sign at the edge of town that disparaged any such group? I hope no one. Why has it become okay to openly insult our political opponents as a class in ways that would never be okay for other groups?

People regularly hold political beliefs as fervently as their religious beliefs. To flagrantly abuse them for it is corrosive and destructive to our community.

Some may assert “it’s a free country and I have free speech.” Okay, sure. But just because something is Constitutionally legal doesn’t mean it’s necessarily a good idea.

I may disagree with members of my family about their politics, but I wouldn’t attend the family picnic wearing a logo cap that insults them. That would only serve to divide us. Your teenager may hate school, but do you want them to wear a T-shirt to class that reads “Teachers are dumbasses”? That would only create a hostile environment.

Civilization is built upon being civil. Every escalation of venom and anger in our public discourse weakens our community. We will never fix the breakdown in our politics by adding a further breakdown of civility in our public spaces.

Mr. Turnquist’s sign is not designed to inform. (Does anyone really believe a passing motorist will think they’ve learned something about Democrats that changes their vote?)

The sign expresses anger. It incites further anger in some and confirms derision in others. That appears to be its function and pretty much all it accomplishes. Free speech or not, is this what we need in our public space – a constant drumbeat of anger and derision without any message of positive solutions?