LETTER: Honor veterans with Muni mural

John Halberg provided this clipart as "just a concept" of a mural honoring veterans that could decorate an exterior wall of the Nevis muni. Contributed / John Halberg

At the last (Nevis) city council meeting (Nov. 14), (City Administrator) Dawn (Veit) mentioned the need to update the exterior of the Muni.

She mentioned a bidder would only warrant the surface for a year. When I went through the extensive renovation project in the last two years of converting/relocating a nearby cabin into a year-round house, I ran into an issue regarding exterior paint.

I took 12 cement blocks from the old foundation of the cabin we moved. They are the same style as those used on the Muni. I placed them in a square to use as a fire pit. I used a high-grade exterior paint from Ace Hardware in Park Rapids. Three years later it is still in excellent shape.

It occurred to me that the south wall of the Muni could be painted with a mural to honor veterans. (See above for just a concept.)

We could have the art students at the school to provide the labor and an artistic bent to the project. They may learn some things about local veterans as well. Locals would naturally be drawn to the project. We could also solicit the suggestions of Nevis residents. The city needs only supply the paint, brushes and scaffold.

It would be low cost, free labor and unique to the area. It would be a year-round display and honor the many, many veterans in the community.