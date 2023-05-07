99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

LETTER: Honor American vets with a poppy

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Dorothy Pierzinski, 2023 Poppy Chairperson, Park Rapids American Legion
Today at 9:43 AM

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War II to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars.

It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.

Please accept and wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation’s uniform. Donate when you see a member of the American Legion family distributing poppies on Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations: ACE Hardware, Coborn’s, downtown Park Rapids, Hugo’s, L&M Fleet, Rapids Spirits and Walmart.

Displays are at the Park Rapids American Legion, Citizens National Bank, Hafner’s Greenhouse, Northview Bank, Northwoods Bank of Minnesota, 71 Bottles, Byers Market, Byers Liquor and Osage Bait & Tackle.

Thank you to all local businesses.

All donations received will be used locally by the American Legion family for their programs that support veterans, the military community and their families.

The assembled product, a flower, is a symbol to honor the fallen and support the living.

