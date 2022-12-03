LETTER: History repeating itself with Stalin and Putin

History is our greatest teacher and why I chose this as my university major.

My mother had a tragic relationship with my father who was a world-class athlete. She left him with me at six months of age and sailed back to Canada from England in 1937.

Several years later, she met my stepfather, who was a major in the U.S. Army stationed in Canada in the Arctic. This was toward the end of WWII. The Canadian and U.S. forces were highly suspicious of Russian activity close to the Canadian Arctic border.

My friend from Canada tells me they are up there again, watching Russia.

At the close of the war, my stepfather secured an engineering position in Wisconsin. He married my mother and we moved to Wisconsin in 1947.

ADVERTISEMENT

My stepfather spoke to me early on regarding his admiration of Winston Churchill, but was highly critical of how the U.S. gave in to Stalin at the closing of the war. It was sometime later that Ronald Reagan would refer to Russia as the “evil empire.”

There are particular members of Congress who fit into the mold, who will give Putin the right to territorial expansion along, I might add, with his murderous tendencies. These are members of the U.S. Congress who want to withhold our support of Ukraine.