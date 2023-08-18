LETTER: Highway detours nightmare

I recently tried to drive to a doctor’s appointment in Bemidji and ended up being late due to road paving on U.S. Hwy. 71 north. The pilot vehicle kept us waiting for 20 minutes, while letting the ongoing traffic go.

Upon returning, I noticed another sign by Itasca State Park announcing a closure due to a new tunnel being installed at the end of August. I don’t know where the detour will take us, but my guess it will probably be Bagley or another part unknown.

I also tried to go to Fargo one day and was rerouted clear to Frazee. State Hwy. 34 is closed at Osage. It took forever to reach my destination.

I got the bright idea to travel to Akeley and catch State Hwy. 64 to State Hwy. 200 so I could get to Bemidji on time. When I got near to Akeley, there was another detour around the town due to construction.

What smart highway planners decided to block all routes north, east and west in the middle of tourist season? I guess the tourists can head back down Hwy. 71 south where they came from and forget navigating this area. It’s a nightmare!