Opinion Letters

LETTER: Gov. Walz and recent legislation

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Jerry Miller, Sebeka
Today at 12:02 PM

A year ago, I was of the opinion that Gov. Walz was pretty much of a centrist. Some of the legislation that he signed into law and some of the stands he has taken suggest otherwise.

So here we are. Come to Minnesota. If you’re seven months pregnant and you want an abortion, come to Minnesota. If your little boy wants to be a little girl, bring him to Minnesota. Even if he doesn’t want to be a girl, bring him anyway. Maybe we can enlighten him.

Now I understand that in politics, as in the ballroom, “Ya gotta dance with who brung ya.” In that regard, Gov. Walz really couldn’t have vetoed anything his fellow DLFers passed. Practically speaking, he had to sign everything the Legislature passed.

But he didn’t have to giggle about it.

