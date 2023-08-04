LETTER: GOP needs to attract independents to win

As a lifelong Republican, and a twice Trump voter, I can’t help notice that we in the GOP are on a significant losing streak.

And what amazes me is that many of my fellow Republicans seem intent on lengthening that streak.

You see, this may be a hard pill to swallow, but Donald Trump is unelectable in a general election. Yes, he won by a hair in 2016, attracting some independent voters, running as a promising businessman who could be the great deal-maker against the most hated politician in the country at that time.

But he got walloped in 2020 by an underwhelming Joe Biden, losing by over 7 million votes.

What happened? There was no Hillary to run against, and Independents grew exhausted of the endless drama that follows Trump everywhere. And keep in mind, that election loss was prior to Jan. 6, and before Trump’s multiple criminal indictments.

In order for Republicans to win in a national election, or even in a statewide Minnesota election, we need more than our base. Read that again. To win elections, we need to attract independent, non-partisan, suburban voters.

We need to wake up and understand that these voters aren’t going to vote for a fringe candidate only seeking petty revenge and legal cover.

They won’t vote for someone just wanting to whine and re-hash the 2020 election, and they don’t care about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

What these independent voters, who are absolutely essential to victory, care about is lower taxes, good jobs, cheaper groceries, lower interest rates, less crime, better schools and improved health care, just to name a few.

We, as Republicans, have to earn the right to be elected and to govern. This won’t be done with “Let’s Go Brandon” flags, red hats or whiny yellow signs on the highway. This will be done by rejecting the fringe, developing a common-sense platform and message that offers real solutions to real problems, and when we promote baggage-less candidates who have character and integrity, and who are worth voting for.

Joe Biden has an awful record as president and doesn’t deserve to be re-elected. If we in the GOP nominate anyone not named Trump, our candidate can be on the offense, running a strong campaign against the very weak Biden record.

Or, we can nominate Trump, and instead of next year’s election being a referendum on Biden’s poor record, it will be months of Trump being on defense, whining about the 2020 election, and having his several felony trials for his serious criminal misdeeds highlighted on the nightly news each evening right before the election.

It’s not hard to imagine that Democrats everywhere are crossing their fingers that the GOP is dumb enough to put forth Trump again as our candidate. I sure hope we don’t. It would be kind of fun to win again. And frankly, America deserves better than either of these two deeply-flawed candidates, who are each well past their expiration date.