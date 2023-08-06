LETTER: Giving back to this great community

My husband and I have retired to beautiful Park Rapids. What drew us to Park Rapids was the sweet downtown with parking in the middle of the street, opera in the Armory, music on 2nd Street, murals and sculptures, the rodeo, great fireworks and the fair.

READ MORE LETTERS:







You can swim and bike in the summer, hunt in the fall and cross-country ski and snowmobile in the winter. Fish all year long.

I love when the summer people come, the orange people invade and the Ice Castles arrive.

We wanted to give back to this great community, so we joined the Lions Club. We have a great mixture of old and young, couples, singles and summer people. The Lions key in on vision, diabetes, child cancer and many more local projects. I would like to invite you to visit our meetings and see what we do. If you have any questions, please call me at 701-318-2615.

