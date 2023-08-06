Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Letters

LETTER: Giving back to this great community

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by AJ Wibe, Park Rapids
Today at 9:03 AM

My husband and I have retired to beautiful Park Rapids. What drew us to Park Rapids was the sweet downtown with parking in the middle of the street, opera in the Armory, music on 2nd Street, murals and sculptures, the rodeo, great fireworks and the fair.

You can swim and bike in the summer, hunt in the fall and cross-country ski and snowmobile in the winter. Fish all year long.

I love when the summer people come, the orange people invade and the Ice Castles arrive.

We wanted to give back to this great community, so we joined the Lions Club. We have a great mixture of old and young, couples, singles and summer people. The Lions key in on vision, diabetes, child cancer and many more local projects. I would like to invite you to visit our meetings and see what we do. If you have any questions, please call me at 701-318-2615.

Nevis School
Local
Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey
2d ago
Local
U.S. Highway 71 tunnel construction to begin soon
2d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Members Only
Local
Foraging for wild edibles – You can even eat a plant commonly found on your driveway
2d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Local
DNR urges everyone to help prevent wildfires during drought
2d ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness