Opinion Letters

LETTER: Everyone has more rights, except cops and Christians

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Jerry Miller, Sebeka
Today at 2:34 PM

In the past two years, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a number of shocking decisions – shocking because they made sense.

Since President Eisenhow made the mistake of appointing Chief Justice Earl Warren in 1953, we’ve been plagued with an activist court that has kowtowed to the rights without responsibilities agenda of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Amending the Constitution is, by design, a monumental task. It requires a supermajority of both houses of Congress and must be ratified by three-fourths of the states. It has been done 27 times in our 234-year history.

Yet, since 1953, it has taken only five Supreme Court justices to make that document say whatever they want it to say.

The perception that I share with many like-minded individuals is that everyone has gotten more rights. Everyone, that is, except for cops and Christians. That is why our Evangelical leaders chose to sell Donald Trump to their followers.

It’s refreshing to me to see the fate of the liberal agenda back in the hands of our elected officials, where it belongs.

