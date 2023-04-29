LETTER: Everyone, everywhere needs to transition to clean energy

I had to chuckle after reading that one of your readers (Tim Ranisate’s April 12 letter to editor) thinks there is a political theory to ban natural gas/propane cooking stoves in our nation.

Does the writer have kids, or know any kids, or even care about the kids in our area?

Doing things the old way threatens our kids’ future. We need everyone, everywhere, to transition as quickly as possible to renewable energy so that our kids can breathe clean air and drink water that is pure in communities that are safe and resilient.

One hundred years ago, when we converted vehicles from horse and buggies to internal combustion engines, workers, business owners and local governments understood the benefits. We adopted the internal combustion engine vehicle, in part, as an environmental response to the disastrous use of too many horses: Manure was piling up, causing problems with odor, flies, typhoid fever and sludge when it rained.

Gasoline was originally a useless waste byproduct of making kerosene for lamps.

As Henry Ford said, “What they wanted was less horseshit.” It was a little more complicated than that, but you get the general point.

Would you like to see more baby strollers being walked by families and neighbors? Lucky for us, millennials and Gen Zs are choosing communities where energy is more sustainable.

Today, we know we must transition away from climate-devastating fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy.

We can meet this new challenge if we stay focused on the benefits:

Wind and solar are the fastest growing and cheapest new energy that we have.

Cheaper locally produced energy means more money stays in the local economy.

Lots of great paying jobs, too. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, two of the top three fastest-growing jobs are wind turbine service technician (median pay $56,230 per year) and solar photovoltaic installer (median pay $46,470 per year).

Wind and solar energy minimize dirty greenhouse gas and particulate emissions – what Henry Ford would have referred to as “horseshit.”

Helps preserve the clean air and water.

Converting as much of your energy needs to electrical is currently the best way we have to address horse crap in the air. I like to use the link at Rewiring American to see what incentives you may qualify for: https://www.rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator .

Imagine 10 years from now, living in a place where the air is clean, the water is pure and no one is struggling to breathe. We need everyone, everywhere, doing what they can to help transition to clean energy ASAP.