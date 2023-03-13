LETTER: Conspiracy theory vs. fact check

If you’re reading this letter, you can give thanks that the newspaper you have is letting healthy debate occur on this page. It’s rare that the Detroit Lakes Tribune will print readers’ letters opposing the Democrats’ extremist agenda.

I’m responding to point made by Mr. Fred Luckeroth in a recent letter (March 1 Enterprise) claiming error in a previous Hubbard County GOP column.

Mr. Luckeroth claims misinformation about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo was debunked and that the FBI was solely pursuing criminal conduct. Well, that’s just not the case.

If you recall, this chain of events originated substantially from a Virginia school designating bathrooms transgender, which led to the sexual assault of a young girl. Rather than sympathizing for the victim, school officials attempted denying the event and wouldn’t allow the understandably enraged father to speak at a board meeting, where the police assaulted the father and arrested him.

The result? The boy who committed the assault was transferred only to strike again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National School Board Association invoked the federal government to pursue such parents using the Patriot Act, as it was never intended, leading to the aforementioned memo.

Many cases like this are dismissed by judges for various process reasons, but it doesn’t speak to the validity of the case. A technicality, if you will.

Additionally, Mr. Luckeroth claimed that the Epoch Times puts forward conspiracy theories and misleading information, but I would suggest you find a copy and judge for yourselves. You will find articles full of data and verifiable sources.

The fraud in the 2020 election was demonstrable, and once again, getting a judge to take up such a case is not necessarily easy.

Felonious, vicious harassment of Supreme Court justices and their families prior to the Dobs vs. Jackson ruling demonstrates why it’s even less likely.

Incidentally, Garland’s justice department hardly lifted a finger in response to the left’s harassments, even though it was clearly prosecutable.

The Epoch Times also was at the forefront of presenting evidence that COVID-19 results from gain-of-function research occurring at the Wuhan lab in China. This, too, was called conspiracy theory, but a recently released statement by FBI Director Christopher Wray substantiates the assessment.

The terms “conspiracy theory” and “fact check” are often used to halt an exchange of ideas rather than help identify truth, and that’s a fact.

ADVERTISEMENT