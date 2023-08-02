LETTER: City of Akeley grateful for help

The 2023 Akeley National Night Out, held Aug. 1 at Paul’s Patio, was a huge success thanks to these sponsors and donors: Eastern Hubbard County Fire District, Akeley Lions Club, Akeley Veteran & Community Outreach, Minnesota Chiefs of Police Foundation, Enbridge, The Office Shop - Brainerd, Country Hearth Bread and countless volunteers and first responders.

I would like to thank you all on behalf of Akeley Police Chief Jimmy Hansen and the National Night Out Committee.

This event would not happen without you.