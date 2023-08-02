LETTER: City of Akeley grateful for help
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
The 2023 Akeley National Night Out, held Aug. 1 at Paul’s Patio, was a huge success thanks to these sponsors and donors: Eastern Hubbard County Fire District, Akeley Lions Club, Akeley Veteran & Community Outreach, Minnesota Chiefs of Police Foundation, Enbridge, The Office Shop - Brainerd, Country Hearth Bread and countless volunteers and first responders.
I would like to thank you all on behalf of Akeley Police Chief Jimmy Hansen and the National Night Out Committee.
This event would not happen without you.
