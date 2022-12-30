99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

LETTER: Blessed to have a generous community

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Becky Maninga, life enrichment director, Heritage Senior Community
December 30, 2022 09:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Wow! I am so amazed at the generosity of our community. The residents at Heritage Senior Community have been blessed so much this holiday season. There were people that came in and sang songs, people that visited, people that donated Christmas decorations and those that helped with our Dove project.

People picked the doves off the trees and bought gifts for our residents. They went above and beyond on the items they bought for each resident.

It was so great to have Santa (a.k.a. Russ Carmichael) come and help pass out presents. He did an amazing job, interacting with each resident and making them feel loved.

It was great to see the faces of the residents light up with joy because of what this community has done for them.

Thank you to Citizens National Bank, Northview Bank and TruStar Federal Credit Union for helping to distribute and collect the presents for the Dove project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, thank you so much for everyone that has made this holiday season so great for Heritage Senior Community. I hope you are blessed as much as you have blessed us!

READ MORE LETTERS:
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Minnesota’s fisheries sorely need funding
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
December 20, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Gary Korsgaden, member, Minnesota DNR Walleye Species Work Group
Letters
LETTER: Thanks, Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen
December 10, 2022 12:45 PM
Letters
LETTER: Belle Taine Association had a fine time
December 10, 2022 11:27 AM
Letters
LETTER: Honor veterans with Muni mural
December 06, 2022 02:39 PM

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
LettersToSantaN1911P64015C.jpg
Letters
St. Nick reveals children’s letters
Editor’s note: Santa Claus kindly shared a few letters with the Park Rapids Enterprise before taking them back to his workshop. He collected these from the mailbox at Pioneer Park in downtown Park Rapids.
December 23, 2022 09:02 AM