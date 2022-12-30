LETTER: Blessed to have a generous community

Wow! I am so amazed at the generosity of our community. The residents at Heritage Senior Community have been blessed so much this holiday season. There were people that came in and sang songs, people that visited, people that donated Christmas decorations and those that helped with our Dove project.

People picked the doves off the trees and bought gifts for our residents. They went above and beyond on the items they bought for each resident.

It was so great to have Santa (a.k.a. Russ Carmichael) come and help pass out presents. He did an amazing job, interacting with each resident and making them feel loved.

It was great to see the faces of the residents light up with joy because of what this community has done for them.

Thank you to Citizens National Bank, Northview Bank and TruStar Federal Credit Union for helping to distribute and collect the presents for the Dove project.

Again, thank you so much for everyone that has made this holiday season so great for Heritage Senior Community. I hope you are blessed as much as you have blessed us!