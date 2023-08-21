LETTER: Biden legislation has benefited all Americans

READ MORE LETTERS:







The letter to the editor entitled “GOP needs to attract independents to win” by Bob Kaumans attracted my attention, as I agree Republicans need to improve their messaging to independents.

But I reach a dramatically different conclusion regarding President Biden.

Like Mr. Kaumans, I grew up in a Republican household, but I gradually switched my voting preferences as the Republican party strayed from its roots. My change was complete with the election of President Trump.

I strongly disagree with Mr. Kaumans’ statement that Biden has an awful record.

When Biden took office he was immediately faced with the lack of any vaccine distribution plan from the Trump administration, soaring unemployment and pandemic deaths. Vaccines were delivered, saving lives.

In only 2.5 years, unemployment is down to 3.5% (lower in Minnesota) – the lowest in over 50 years.

During this recovery, a global inflation problem persisted, partially due to corporate greed and supply chain issues. But as inflation has been reduced, there has been real wage growth for the last five months.

Biden has produced four important pieces of legislation that benefit all Americans. First, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act has created numerous jobs addressing long neglected infrastructure problems. For four years, President Trump bragged about passing an infrastructure act – never happened.

Second, the Science and Chips Act has stimulated private investment in building U.S. chip manufacturing businesses, reducing our dependence on foreign chip manufacturing.

Third, the Inflation Reduction Act increased job growth in manufacturing, utilities and energy. The CEO of U.S. Steel recently commented it should be renamed the Manufacturing Renaissance Act! Under Biden, the U.S. has added more than 13 million jobs, including 800,000 manufacturing jobs.

There have been more than 10 million applications for small business startups in 2021 and 2022.

Additionally, the IRA legislation has lowered health care costs for families and lowered drug prices for Medicare beneficiaries.

Fourth, the PACT legislation has tremendously improved veterans’ health care.

It’s worth noting that numerous Republican Congressmen brag about the benefits of these legislative acts to their constituents, even though they voted against these acts.

Additionally, Biden has restored relationships with many of our allies, strengthening the U.S. position in the world.

Biden has already delivered on many of the ideas suggested by the letter writer. You just won’t hear about those accomplishments if you only watch the Republican’s preferred news source.