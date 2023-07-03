Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Letters

LETTER: Better forest management is critical for quality of life

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Rick Hall Moorhead, Minn.
Today at 10:29 AM

In recent weeks, you may have noticed the sky is no longer blue, stars are harder to see at night and landscapes are discolored by a grayish hue. Wildfires in Canada and northern Minnesota are worse than ever and it has real consequences for our jobs and health.

As a farmer and educator, I notice it in my lungs after a long day outside.

I’m also worried because heavy smog means it’s harder to grow crop and folks may begin to see rising prices for food at the grocery store.

The wildfires in Canada have already displaced a staggering 120,000 people and burned 5.4-million acres of forest. If the rate of fire activity continues at its current pace, it will be the worst wildfire season in Canada’s recorded history!

This isn’t just a Canadian problem – numerous wildfires have burned this year throughout northern Minnesota in the Boundary Waters and Superior National Forest.

While fire is a natural part of ecosystems, the harsh reality is that severe weather and a changing climate, particularly the increasing heat and dryness, have created fertile ground for uncharacteristically frequent, large and severe wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service manages 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands nationwide, an area roughly the size of Texas! The agency is trying to proactively ensure forests and grasslands are more resilient to the growing threats of climate-induced fires and other natural disasters. Things like better pest management, prescribed burns, planting diverse tree species and vegetation management that addresses overcrowding and supports forest health.

We need to get this right before the problem grows much worse. Our national forests and grasslands support us in so many ways, including hunting, fishing, recreation, wood production, cleaning our air and water and a place of quiet solitude to reflect and be grateful for all we have. Resilience of national forests and grasslands would mean a stronger America.

