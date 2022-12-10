Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

LETTER: Belle Taine Association had a fine time

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Steven C. Hankey, Nevis
December 10, 2022 11:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Thirty-five Lake Belle Taine Lake Association members celebrated the season at Cindy Lou’s Restaurant with a 2022 holiday dinner.

Members mingled at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, and at 6:30 Cindy Lou’s served a hand-crafted menu for the lake association’s dinner. The entrees were “out of this world,” and the members expressed their appreciation to Cindy Kaumans and her staff with a resounding standing ovation.

Members reconnected with old friends, and neighbors, and also developed friendships with new acquaintances. Guests enjoyed a game called “Emoji Sing Along,” which engaged members in decoding Christmas Carols written in emoji codes. The winning table was awarded a board game of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” and the last-place team won a board game of “Sorry.” A fun time was had by all on a dark December night in the Northwoods.

Watch for an email from the Lake Association, a post on Nextdoor app and notices in the newspapers for details of the next Lake Association event, our 2023 annual members’

meeting, followed by a picnic lunch at the Nevis Muskie pavilion in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

A much appreciated thank-you to 2022 members who paid their annual dues and made donations to the AIS fund, and an appeal to members to submit their 2023 dues and/or contribution next year. Payments can be made online through PayPal or mailed to the Lake Association directly. Information is on the Lake Association website, www.lakebelletaineassociation.org. Thank you in advance for your continued support of our Lake Association.

READ MORE LETTERS:
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Minnesota’s fisheries sorely need funding
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
December 20, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Gary Korsgaden, member, Minnesota DNR Walleye Species Work Group
Letters
LETTER: Thanks, Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen
December 10, 2022 12:45 PM
Letters
LETTER: Honor veterans with Muni mural
December 06, 2022 02:39 PM
Letters
LETTER: History repeating itself with Stalin and Putin
December 03, 2022 09:49 AM

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
LettersToSantaN1911P64015C.jpg
Letters
St. Nick reveals children’s letters
Editor’s note: Santa Claus kindly shared a few letters with the Park Rapids Enterprise before taking them back to his workshop. He collected these from the mailbox at Pioneer Park in downtown Park Rapids.
December 23, 2022 09:02 AM