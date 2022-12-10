LETTER: Belle Taine Association had a fine time

Thirty-five Lake Belle Taine Lake Association members celebrated the season at Cindy Lou’s Restaurant with a 2022 holiday dinner.

Members mingled at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, and at 6:30 Cindy Lou’s served a hand-crafted menu for the lake association’s dinner. The entrees were “out of this world,” and the members expressed their appreciation to Cindy Kaumans and her staff with a resounding standing ovation.

Members reconnected with old friends, and neighbors, and also developed friendships with new acquaintances. Guests enjoyed a game called “Emoji Sing Along,” which engaged members in decoding Christmas Carols written in emoji codes. The winning table was awarded a board game of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” and the last-place team won a board game of “Sorry.” A fun time was had by all on a dark December night in the Northwoods.

Watch for an email from the Lake Association, a post on Nextdoor app and notices in the newspapers for details of the next Lake Association event, our 2023 annual members’

meeting, followed by a picnic lunch at the Nevis Muskie pavilion in June.

A much appreciated thank-you to 2022 members who paid their annual dues and made donations to the AIS fund, and an appeal to members to submit their 2023 dues and/or contribution next year. Payments can be made online through PayPal or mailed to the Lake Association directly. Information is on the Lake Association website, www.lakebelletaineassociation.org. Thank you in advance for your continued support of our Lake Association.