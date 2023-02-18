LETTER: At least Republicans are consistent

I am intrigued by Republican consistency on Social Security and Medicare.

First, I do praise former President Trump for refusing GOP requests to cut these programs. However; here is additional history.

In 1961 the actor and future U.S. president Ronald Reagan made a ten-minute recording. Reagan “criticized Social Security for supplanting private savings and warned that subsidized medicine would curtail Americans’ freedom.”

Former Speaker and vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has long championed the privatization of social insurance programs. His two budget blueprints put forth in fiscal 2012 and 2013 would turn Medicare into a system of vouchers that individuals could use to buy private insurance.

These vouchers would not keep pace with rising health care costs, forcing seniors to bear an increasingly greater burden of their health care costs in years to come.

In October 2018, after instituting a $1.5 trillion tax cut and signing off on a $675 billion budget for the Department of Defense, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said that the only way to lower the record-high federal deficit would be to cut entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Rick Scott (R-Florida) is the architect of a 2022 plan that would sunset Social Security and

Medicare in five years and raise taxes on more than 40% of Americans.

The Republicans have over a 60-year history of opposition to Social Security and Medicare.

Don’t let the Republicans take your “gold” and ruin your earned “golden years.” Vote DFL.

It reminds me of the quote, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time” – Maya Angelo.