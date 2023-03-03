LETTER: Are you aware of Democrats' proposed gun bills?

A 2nd Amendment town hall meeting was held in Park Rapids on Feb. 26. The meeting was to a capacity crowd.

Are readers and gun owners aware of the proposed DFL restrictions and disqualifications for gun ownership in Minnesota?

Of the five gun bills, registration of all guns (SF 1725) is the most onerous, requiring a gun owners license.

Mandatory lost or stolen firearms reporting promptly to law enforcement (HF 601/SF 606) are the only bills of merit, however, violation is a misdemeanor.

Universal gun registration for all firearms transfers requires criminal background checks (HF 14/SF 1116).

Red flag confiscation by court petition (HF 15/SF 1117).

Safe storage of firearms and ammo is required with firearm transfer (HF 396/SF 916). Criminal penalties apply.

Registration of all firearms and banning of others (SF 1723). Banning possession of large-capacity magazines and other weapons, etc. Requiring firearm registration, liability insurance and gun owner license.

These DFL bills in committee are metro problems, not outstate Minnesota.

Most indiscriminate shootings are by youth from broken families and fatherless homes.