Opinion Letters

LETTER: Arctic Ocean has 2 shipping routes now

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Opinion by Lee Cornell, Hackensack
Today at 8:02 AM

In his letter of April 12, Tim Ranisate seems to make fun of the 1958 “New York Times” article which stated, “Even within the lifetime of our children, the Arctic Ocean may open, enabling ships to sail over the North Pole.”

There are now two main routes for Arctic shipping.

The Northwest Passage connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through the Canadian Arctic. The Northeast Passage (also known as the Northern Sea Route) is a shipping route between Europe and Asia along the northern shores of Russia. (Map: https://www.grida.no/resources/7859)

The first container ship to use an Arctic route occurred in 2018 when the Venta Maersk used the Northern Sea Route to travel from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg.

In January 2018, the Eduard Toll was the first tanker to transit the Arctic in winter without the assistance of an icebreaker.

READ MORE LETTERS:

