LETTER: Appreciative of Dogs Paw

I wanted to write and publicly express my gratitude to the staff at Dogs Paw for their kindness and sincere empathy surrounding the loss of our beloved dog, Jakk.

We have been using Dogs Paw's boarding and grooming services for several years. Our pets have always loved boarding there whenever we were in need of their services. Our two dogs were treated with love and respect whenever they were in their care.

One of our dogs, Jakk, recently fell ill at home and needed emergency veterinarian care. Park Rapids does not have an emergency veterinarian hospital, so Jakk was brought to the Red River Valley Animal Emergency Hospital in Fargo/Moorhead where he passed away.

When the staff at Dogs Paw found out, they called us with words of support and just a few days later sent us a sympathy card that was personally signed by each staff member.

Their acts of kindness and sincere empathy supported us through this awful ordeal. They went above and beyond in showing compassion for Jakk.

I highly recommend DogsPaw as a place you can trust them to take excellent care of your pet and be there for you in times of need.