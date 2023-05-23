COMMENTARY: Park Rapids already has many ‘community centers’

Editor’s note: Katie Magozzi was president of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce during the 2013 governor’s fishing opener.

I have been following the Enterprise's reporting on the recent public interest in developing a "community center" for Park Rapids. I would encourage anyone interested in this effort to revisit some of the prior history and work that was done in the relatively recent past on this subject.

In 2006 the city council of Park Rapids sponsored a feasibility study and hired an architectural firm to gather stakeholder input and develop a concept plan for a new “community center.” There were several rounds of public meetings and a “wish list” of amenities, functions, and features to be included in a new community center was developed (for which the consultant hired was paid a fee of $17,000 at that time).

Based on what the “community” said it wanted, the final presentation to the city council was a proposal for a brand new 50,000 square foot facility with a price tag of $200 per square foot construction cost and about $1 million for fixtures and fittings, for a total budget of $11 million taxpayer dollars. The consultant was promptly thanked for his time and the proposal was then quietly put on the shelf for the archives.

It was a worthy effort, but in the end, a public facility that proposed to serve the needs of everyone ultimately proved to be of no value to anyone as an attractive or feasible way to serve the community's needs or define its aspirations. The tale is cautionary, as the feeling of “community” is much more a state of mind than it is a building or physical place, and it is meaningful and unique as each person participating in it.

Although the “community center” was never built as a discrete facility, since that study was done in 2006, I would propose that many “centers of community” have been thriving and serving the Park Rapids community quite well, and many of these are interconnected and mutually dependent for their support and success.

In 2008 the city completed a major infrastructure investment on Main Street that served as a launching pad for the Second Street Stage summer concert series and leveraged the city's public investment in new sewer, water, and streets as a qualifying match for funds from the State of Minnesota for an environmental clean-up grant that opened the pathway for redevelopment of the old National Guard Armory as an arts and events center.

It was an extraordinarily efficient use of local tax assessment dollars to get additional funding from the state to help fix a problem they left behind when the Armory was abandoned in 1992. In 2016 the State Legislature allocated funds to complete the refurbishment and put the Armory back into public service for the first time 20 years, and all at no cost to local taxpayers.

This was entirely accomplished by the contributions of local “communities” of people, each with their own vision for the future, for the political support necessary to get it done. Many of these “communities” now regularly use the Armory to support their own programs and events, or benefit from the attendance it brings to downtown businesses.

Along the way, in 2013, The Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the governor's Fishing Opener, (hard to believe that was 10 years ago) and under the leadership of Butch De La Hunt, among many others, it set a statewide fund-raising record and the sponsorship actually paid for itself.

The city built a new fire station and expanded the hangar facilities at the Airport. The hospital built a new wing and new healthcare clinics came to town. A new downtown grocery store opened on 3rd Street in spite of the Walmart opening on Hwy. 34 East. Ace Hardware more than doubled its size. New communities of faith have put down roots, and the school district is starting a major new project that will have a generational impact on the community and its future.

Hubbard County has taken a major stewardship role in managing public lands, developing new regional parks, and paving the way for the Itasca-Heartland Trail Spur to connect Park Rapids to the Headwaters of the Mississippi. And, although it is controversial, the pipeline added a significant increase to the county's tax base.

So, if you are looking for a new "community center," I would offer this challenge to you: Somewhere, someone in town is probably already doing what you are looking for. It may just take a little effort or a little imagination to find it. Here's a few places to start:

Attend a lecture sponsored by the Heartland Center for Lifelong Learning.

Check out the Senior Citizens Center on Second Street in downtown Park Rapids.

Be a production volunteer for the Northern Lights Opera Company.

Support the Historical Museum at the old courthouse.

Attend a planning commission or city council meeting and see what public service looks like.

Serve on the parks board and see what it takes to provide stewardship of public lands.

Visit the library.

Join a local civic organization like Rotary or the Lions Club.

Indoors or out, there are some great places where “community” is happening every day in Park Rapids. It's just not all happening under one roof.