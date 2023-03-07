LET'S TALK TRASH: Residential recycling: The basic three rules

Three are three rules to support Hubbard County residents in proper use of the recycling drop-off sites.

Residents in the area and throughout the county need to follow these best practices.

Rule 1: Keep all garbage, foods, liquids and plastic bags out of the recycling drop-off bins and sites.

Rule 2: No batteries, furniture, large metal items, electronics. Bring all those items to your nearest transfer station.

Rule 3: Yes! Recycle these in the drop-off bins:

Empty glass bottles and jars.

Metal beverage and food cans.

Flattened cardboard, food boxes and paper bags.

Office paper, magazines, brochures, mail and newspapers.

#1 and #2 plastic containers only.

For more information, go towww.co.hubbard.mn.us/waste or email solidwaste@co.hubbard.mn.us or call 218-732-9568.

There are fourteen resident recycling drop-off sites in Hubbard County: