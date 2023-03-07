LET'S TALK TRASH: Residential recycling: The basic three rules
Three are three rules to support Hubbard County residents in proper use of the recycling drop-off sites.
Residents in the area and throughout the county need to follow these best practices.
Rule 1: Keep all garbage, foods, liquids and plastic bags out of the recycling drop-off bins and sites.
Rule 2: No batteries, furniture, large metal items, electronics. Bring all those items to your nearest transfer station.
Rule 3: Yes! Recycle these in the drop-off bins:
- Empty glass bottles and jars.
- Metal beverage and food cans.
- Flattened cardboard, food boxes and paper bags.
- Office paper, magazines, brochures, mail and newspapers.
- #1 and #2 plastic containers only.
For more information, go towww.co.hubbard.mn.us/waste or email solidwaste@co.hubbard.mn.us or call 218-732-9568.
There are fourteen resident recycling drop-off sites in Hubbard County:
- Akeley (behind liquor store)
- Arago Town Hall
- Becida Bar & Grill
- Benedict Hardware STore
- Farden Township (Grace Lake Bar & Grill)
- Hubbard Community Center
- Lake George Town Hall
- Lapote (Hwy. 200 and County 39)
- Nevis public works lot
- Backwoods Bar & Grill
- Coborn’s
- Cwikla ACE Hardware
- Hugo’s
- Walmart