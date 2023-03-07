99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion

LET'S TALK TRASH: Residential recycling: The basic three rules

Three are three rules to support Hubbard County residents in proper use of the recycling drop-off sites.

March 07, 2023 11:51 AM

Residents in the area and throughout the county need to follow these best practices.

Rule 1: Keep all garbage, foods, liquids and plastic bags out of the recycling drop-off bins and sites.

Rule 2: No batteries, furniture, large metal items, electronics. Bring all those items to your nearest transfer station.

Rule 3: Yes! Recycle these in the drop-off bins:

  • Empty glass bottles and jars.
  • Metal beverage and food cans. 
  • Flattened cardboard, food boxes and paper bags.
  • Office paper, magazines, brochures, mail and newspapers.
  • #1 and #2 plastic containers only. 

For more information, go towww.co.hubbard.mn.us/waste or email solidwaste@co.hubbard.mn.us or call 218-732-9568.

There are fourteen resident recycling drop-off sites in Hubbard County:

  • Akeley (behind liquor store)
  • Arago Town Hall
  • Becida Bar & Grill
  • Benedict Hardware STore
  • Farden Township (Grace Lake Bar & Grill)
  • Hubbard Community Center
  • Lake George Town Hall
  • Lapote (Hwy. 200 and County 39)
  • Nevis public works lot
  • Backwoods Bar & Grill
  • Coborn’s 
  • Cwikla ACE Hardware
  • Hugo’s 
  • Walmart
