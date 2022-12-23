LET'S TALK TRASH: Holiday recycling reminders

Recyclable items should not go into your garbage, as it just ends up in our landfills forever. Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.

Here are some answers to help.

What goes in transfer station recycling bins?

These are recyclable:



Empty aluminum cans (no need to crush)

Empty steel and tin cans

Empty glass bottles and jars

Magazines or newspapers

Junk mail, office paper and envelopes

Cardboard and food boxes (flattened would be best)

Empty plastic containers (Marked No. 1 & No. 2)

Remember: recyclables ONLY! Do NOT toss your plastic bags or plastic storage totes into recycling bins. Paper bags or cardboard boxes filled with recyclables can be tossed directly into transfer station recycling bins.

What about holiday trees, decorative greens and lights?

Holiday light strings and extension cords can be placed in metal transfer station bins.

Check with transfer station attendants about fresh-cut holiday trees and greens with no lights or decorations.

Artificial trees and decorations may be tossed into the non-burnable bin.

All wreaths should be placed in a special Blue Bin, located in front of Building A.

What goes into the household hazardous waste building?

Electronics (TVs, phones, stereo and computer devices and electronic accessories)

Rechargeable batteries (lithium, nickel-metal hydride, nickel-cadmium)

What goes into bagged household garbage bins?

Holiday wrapping paper and tissue

Plastic bags, cooking wrap and bubble wrap

Styrofoam and plastic packaging from toys/electronics/gifts

The transfer stations have holiday hours: Gates closes at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. They will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.

Find more information at www.co.hubbard.mn.us/waste or call our offices at 218-732-9568.

The Hubbard County Solid Waste Department wishes you all a happy holiday season!