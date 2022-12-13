LET'S TALK TRASH: Ashes likely caused second fire at transfer station

There was a late-night fire at the Hubbard County south transfer station in Park Rapids on Dec. 6.

The fire ignited in a bagged, household garbage dumpster located on the residential side. The resulting smoke set off the fire alarm system around 2:30 a.m., which alerted transfer station staff and emergency personnel.

The Park Rapids Fire Department and Park Rapids Police Department arrived on scene, and with the help of staff, were able to extinguish the fire and remove the dumpster.

The county is working with investigators and the insurance company to determine the cause of the fire and how to repair the damages.

An initial review of video footage indicates the fire may have been caused by ashes being placed in the dumpster by a resident during drop-off hours. Transfer station operations were opened, as scheduled, the following day.

This is the second fire that has taken place at the transfer station this year and is a reminder that all users of the transfer stations need to properly dispose of waste and recycling.

Ashes cannot be placed in the garbage or recycling dumpsters. The best place to dispose of ash would be on your own property. If that is not possible, COLD ashes are allowed to be brought into the transfer station, but you must check in with an attendant to ensure the ashes are cold, and that they are disposed of in the proper location.

The first fire this year caused over $150,000 in damages. The clean-up cost for this latest fire is still to be determined.

As the holiday season is here, it is important to highlight that rechargeable batteries are another leading cause of fires at waste processing facilities. For proper disposal of all rechargeable batteries, go to the transfer station’s household hazardous waste area (Building B, Door 1). Ashes and rechargeable batteries cannot be placed in the bagged household garbage or in any of the recycling bins.

Please follow all attendant directions and dumpster signs when using the Hubbard County transfer stations and recycling drop-off sites.

To reduce the risk of fires or other accidents when at the transfer stations, please speak with an attendant for assistance if you have questions.

For more information, visit our website at www.co.hubbard.mn.us/waste. If you have any other questions or concerns, email solidwaste@co.hubbard.mn.us or call 218-732-9568.

Christina Hill is Hubbard County’s Minnesota GreenCorps member.