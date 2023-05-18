HUBBARD HISTORY CORNER: County museum takes visitors back in time

The Hubbard County Historical Museum is open for the 2023 season, through Sept. 30.

Do stop by the museum this summer. It is a wonderful place to bring guests, and admission is always free. Your feedback is appreciated to help improve the museum experience.

The historical society is excited about new displays, additions and changes to existing displays for this season. We have updated lighting throughout the museum, to make it as user-friendly as possible.

The museum will be getting a new roof and some metalwork, thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society and matching funds totaling $237,329. Haataja Contracting, Inc. of Menahga has been awarded the bid, and the historical society looks forward to watching the restoration.

As museum director, I’m excited and I don’t anticipate the construction impeding access to the museum.

Historical society events this summer include:



Family memories of growing up at the Val Chatel ski resort, presented by Thom Peterson at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22 in the meeting room at Northwoods Bank in Park Rapids.

A quilt show, partnering with the Quilters’ Guild, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Riverside United Methodist Church. Quilt appraiser Sue Harmon will be on hand to discuss some of the quilts from the museum as well as historical information about quilt patterns and styles. We also plan to have a “bed turning.”

Park naturalist Connie Cox presenting on the history of Itasca State Park at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Northwoods Bank.

A talk by Jean Cooney, author of “Hotdish Heaven,” at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the museum.

The society’s annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at Northwoods Bank, with author Will Weaver speaking.

The historical society needs volunteers for these events. If interested, call Tami Hensel at the museum, 218-732-5237.

In addition, Jan Rumpza is hosting afternoon teas at the museum, featuring a selection of tea sandwiches and tiny treats. Attendance is by reservation only at 2 p.m. Thursdays, June 25, July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17 and Sept. 7 and 21. To make a reservation, call the museum.

Finally, the museum board has an open position. If you are interested in becoming more actively involved, contact Jan at janrumpza@gmail.com or call the museum.

Visit our new website, hubbardcountymuseum.org .

Tami Hensel is director of the Hubbard County Historical Museum.