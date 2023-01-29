STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

HUBBARD COUNTY GOP: Resolve to get involved

Editor’s note: Both the Hubbard County Republicans and Hubbard County DFL are invited to write columns for the Enterprise’s Opinion page.

RepublicanElephantcolor.jpg
By Hubbard County Republicans
January 29, 2023 08:22 AM
The calendar has turned another page, and here we are in 2023.

New Year's resolutions are often a subject of interest this time of year, and many of them are pretty quickly forgotten about, but how about something really different? Would you make a resolution to help restore your country?

It takes very little effort to see that our nation is no longer the shining city on the hill she was founded to be. Government agencies have been turned into weapons used against the citizens they are meant to serve. No clearer example of this exists than Democrat Joe Biden's attorney general Merrick Garland presiding over the distribution of a memo encouraging the FBI to investigate parents who speak out at school board meetings as potential domestic terrorists. The liberal press denies it, but it really happened.

Democrat and liberal control of the U.S. government has resulted in another omnibus spending bill that wasn't read before passage and only intended to take more of our freedom and earnings away.

So-called green energy policies are taking away freedoms in the name of the environment but only drive civilization to ruin. The farmers shut down in Europe by environmentalists are a sample of what like-minded "progressives" would like to do here.

So, what can I do about it, you say? A lot. We're losing our freedoms precisely because so many are doing nothing.

Educate yourself with conservative news media like "The Epoch Times" to see truthful reporting as well as some news about positive events happening. Use the truth to hold your elected leaders to the standards outlined in the Constitution. Get to know how a republic like ours works and participate in government at all levels starting locally.

Your local Republican party needs your help to maintain freedom of the people, by the people, for the people. Find out more by searching for www.hubbardcountygop.com. Please come and be a part of the solution rather than a part of the crowd of victims. Join us the first Monday of every month at the Abide Church at 6:30 p.m.

As President Reagan once said, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed down for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

