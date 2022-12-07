Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

GUEST COMMENTARY: Shop local, shop small

The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association reminds the community that small business keeps local programs going.

PRDBA new logo.jpg
Contributed / PRDBA
By Sally Wizik Wills, Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
December 07, 2022 08:38 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The small businesses in our community help keep Park Rapids vibrant and unique. They are run by your friends and neighbors. They provide jobs and pay taxes.

Small businesses give back to the community in many ways: creating experiences such as 2nd Street Stage, Trick or Treating on Main; visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Easter Bunny; generously donating to events and programs for children and youth; and responding to many requests for donations for local benefits.

“An average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at small businesses in the U.S. stays in the local community. Every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as a result of employee spending and businesses purchasing local goods and services,” according to the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Opinion.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: ‘PRoject 309’ continues to PRogress
The Park Rapids Area Schools construction project continues to steadily progress forward. A bond referendum of $51.65 million was approved on Nov. 2, 2021, with 55% voter approval. The district has partnered with local project management company ICS as well as the architecture firm of JLG architects.
December 14, 2022 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Lance Bagstad
Opinion
Commentary: Grim realities of climate change aren't sparking outrage
November 26, 2022 06:45 AM
Opinion
IT'S OUR TURN: Let's save standard time, not daylight saving time
November 13, 2022 10:19 AM
Opinion
COMMENTS ON CONGRESS: After November, moving forward will take creativity
November 08, 2022 11:38 AM

Related Topics: COMMENTARYPARK RAPIDS DOWNTOWN BUSINESS ASSOCIATIONLOCAL BUSINESSBUSINESS
What to read next
Red bauble with the golden shape of recyclingarrows. (series)
Opinion
LET'S TALK TRASH: Holiday recycling reminders
Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.
December 23, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Christina Hill, Hubbard County's Minnesota GreenCorps member