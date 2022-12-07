GUEST COMMENTARY: Shop local, shop small

The small businesses in our community help keep Park Rapids vibrant and unique. They are run by your friends and neighbors. They provide jobs and pay taxes.

Small businesses give back to the community in many ways: creating experiences such as 2nd Street Stage, Trick or Treating on Main; visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Easter Bunny; generously donating to events and programs for children and youth; and responding to many requests for donations for local benefits.

“An average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at small businesses in the U.S. stays in the local community. Every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as a result of employee spending and businesses purchasing local goods and services,” according to the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express.