Green supports domestic oil, coal, natural gas and nuclear energy

Last week, the Minnesota Legislature kicked off the 93rd legislative session.

It has been a privilege to serve northern Minnesota in the House for the last 10 years, and through that time, we got a lot of good work to the finish line.

This year, I am representing my district as a senator instead of a representative. Though my role will be different, my priority of serving the good residents of northern Minnesota will remain the same.

This year, I will be serving on the environment, climate and legacy, and energy, utilities, environment and climate committees.

As we look ahead to the next few months, we have quite an agenda to get through.

2023 is a budget year, and with a surplus, Democrats will be looking for new ways to spend taxpayer dollars. I think that is completely unnecessary. I believe we need to focus on reducing the runaway spending, and instead provide across-the-board tax cuts. Those who make the money, should keep the money. Inflation is already hurting families’ pocketbooks – we should give the money back to them.

Minnesota is a great place to raise families, and if we want families to stay, it’s time for a complete overhaul of the very thing driving people away: our tax systems.

Since I will be sitting on both environment committees, I will be working to address the energy issues facing our state. We should be supporting domestic oil, clean burning coal, natural gas, and nuclear energy. These options are within our reach and legislators shouldn’t stand in the way of the growth of these markets. Allowing competition in these industries will drive down prices for consumers, and Minnesotans want affordability in their energy.

Though we have a lot of work ahead of us, I look forward to working on behalf of my district. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to my office at sen.steve.green@senate.mn.

