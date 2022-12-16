Tragic tale a reminder of need for carbon monoxide detectors

With the holidays approaching, Cheryl Burt made a difficult choice — as it turned out, a fateful, tragic choice.

Her son had wanted a toy truck, had been begging for one, for Christmas. So she bought him one — leaving on the store shelf the carbon monoxide detector that was lacking from the home her family had just moved into in Rochester, Minnesota. Something like that can be picked up anytime, right?

Just after the holidays, on Jan. 5, 1996, Cheryl Burt’s husband was the first to awaken. He was dizzy and disoriented. The phone was ringing. It was his boss. Why hadn’t he come in to work? Hanging up, Todd Burt then found his wife on the bathroom floor, unable to move, his 5-year-old son Ryan barely alive, and his 4-year-old son Nicholas and 16-month-old son Zachary lifeless in their beds. Their new home’s old furnace, the family learned later, was leaking a deadly gas, the odorless, colorless gas the carbon monoxide detector would have warned them about.

“To this day, I have that (toy) truck. I do not have my son,” Cheryl Burt said last week, sharing her story, her cautionary tale, as she has done frequently for more than 25 years now.

This time she was joined U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, fire chiefs from around the state, including Duluth Chief Shawn Krizaj, and others at a virtual press conference to highlight federal legislation named for Cheryl Burt’s sons. The bipartisan Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act was signed into law this year.

The act funnels federal funds to educate and to raise awareness about the life-saving importance of carbon monoxide detectors in every home. It also provides help to states so they can adopt tougher standards to ensure that detectors are reliable, effective, and safe.

The message is particularly poignant this time of year, around the holidays when many of us huddle together inside snug homes and as we near the anniversary of Nicholas’ and Zachary’s preventable deaths.

“As more Minnesotans turn on their heaters, it’s good to talk about the progress we’ve made and what we can do going forward to help prevent tragedies. In order to adequately address this danger, we need common-sense safeguards in place,” Klobuchar said. “The law will help prevent tragic deaths by providing funding to install carbon monoxide detectors … and educate the public on the dangers of carbon monoxide.”

At least 430 people in the U.S. die unnecessarily every year from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 50,000 others seek medical attention for accidental poisoning. The risk of poisoning from running an automobile engine in an attached garage or from burning charcoal indoors is especially dangerous.

A year ago this month, carbon monoxide killed seven members of a Moorhead, Minnesota, family, the Hernandez-Pinto family. Moorhead Assistant Fire Marshal Chad Stangeland said at last week’s news conference that officials believe the family's home once had a dual sensor that could detect both smoke and carbon monoxide. At some point, though, the detector was taken down and replaced with only a smoke detector.

Knowing the difference is the sort of education the federal legislation can help spread. The more of us who hear the important message and others and heed them, the less complacent all of us become about checking and replacing batteries or sensors, especially as they become old.

In addition to installing a detector in every home, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests changing the batteries every six months; never leaving a vehicle running inside a garage or enclosed space; never running a car, generator, or any gasoline-powered engine in a basement, garage, or other enclosed space (even if the doors or windows are open); having a qualified technician annually inspect and service all gas, oil, or coal-burning appliances; and immediately calling 911 if carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected.

In 1996, news of the tragedy at the Burts’ Rochester home “spurred a frenzy of sales” of life-saving carbon-monoxide detectors, as the St. Cloud Times reported 20 years later.

News of this year’s Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act can prompt a similar run on the devices. None of us should wait for another tragedy to take necessary precautions. “Anytime” demands to be now.