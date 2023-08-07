Minnesota is the No. 1 best state for healthcare

Feeling sick? You’re in luck – Minnesota has been rated the No. 1 best state for health care, in a WalletHub study released Monday.

The study was based on cost, access and medical outcomes.

Minnesota came in No. 1 for lowest cost health care to residents, No. 7 for access to health care and No. 15 for medical outcomes, according to the WalletHub report.

Several neighboring states also did well: Iowa came in second overall in the nation and North Dakota came in fourth, according to the report. Wisconsin however, came in at No. 19, hurt by its high cost of health care.

Rounding out the top five were Rhode Island at No. 3 and Utah at No. 5.

West Virginia came in last, with Mississippi, Alaska, Alabama and Louisiana rounding out the bottom five.

States were ranked on 44 metrics, including average monthly insurance premium; doctors per capita; dentists per capita; percentage of insured adults; percentage of insured children; percentage of adults with no dental visit in the past year; and percentage of medical residents retained.

Minnesota did especially well with its average monthly insurance premium, the sixth lowest in the nation.

It also came in at No. 6 with its high percentage of insured adults.

To determine the best and worst states for health care, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three major areas – cost, access and outcomes.

Those three key areas were evaluated using 44 weighted metrics – each metric graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best health care at the most reasonable cost.

Each state’s weighted average across all metrics was used to calculate its overall score. Minnesota, for example, did best with a 64.96 score, while West Virginia trailed the pack with a score of 44.26

When it comes to health care in the U.S., there’s good news and bad news: The bad news is Americans spend a lot of their money on health care, and all that spending doesn't necessarily translate into better results. America is behind other wealthy nations when it comes to health coverage, life expectancy and disease, which means Americans are living shorter, lower-quality lives than necessary.

The good news, however, is that things are improving. For example, the nation has gotten better at helping those who are in worse health, and the once-spiraling cost of health care has slowed down.

So let’s hear it for Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota – three states that are getting it right for their residents.